Kenya: State, Non-State Actors in Joint Efforts for Peaceful Electioneering in Kakamega County

Nairobi — A forum to champion peaceful co-existence as the country heads towards general election has been formed in Kakamega Central Sub-County.

Kakamega Deputy Counter Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya said the Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness comprised both State and non-state actors.

Speaking on Wednesday during inauguration of the forum, Ngalia said the main role of the committee would be to analyze threats to election campaigns and seek remedies to those challenges by ensuring the members of the public were aware of their rights and duties.

"This is a people driven initiative to ensure everyone is brought on board and thus why we have various stakeholders so that the populace is aware of their responsibilities for peaceful co-existence," he said.

The Deputy County Commissioner said the forum would identify election and security related threats and risks and propose solutions to mitigate them.

Ngalia said the government has noted with concern a number of politicians seeking elective positions using inflammatory language, saying this would not be tolerated.

"Some people use election campaigns to create incitement, engage in rumour-mongering and misuse of youth, we shall take action," he warned.

"As we approach elections, we need peaceful co-existence and continuous awareness creation so that the members of the public are well informed of their roles and duties to become resilient," he added.

The forum brings on board, Non-governmental and Community Based Organisations (CBO's), business community, boda boda and matatu owners' representatives, youth, women, People Living with Disabilities, peace committee members, the national administration and police service among others

During the meeting, members unanimously elected Charles Omutayi who is the Vice-chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kakamega branch as the co-chair of the forum chaired by the Deputy County commissioner with Ms. Phesia Musundi, the Kenya Red Cross Manager as the secretary. - Kna