Sudan: Death Toll in West Darfur Violence Rises to 16

Seleia — The West Darfur Doctors Committee has adjusted the number of victims of bloody violence in Jebel Moon at the weekend to 16 dead and 16 wounded.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, two humanitarian workers were initially reported killed, seven others injured, and at least 10 missing in attacks on Saturday in Jebel Moon in West Darfur. The Jebel Moon Students Association said in a statement on Sunday, that groups of gunmen attacked the Jemeina neighbourhood in Seleia, which led to the killing of Yousef Yagoub, a graduate of El Nilein University, and Mohamed Adam Osman, a volunteer for various aid organisations.

The Doctors Committee said in its latest update on Tuesday that two of the injured have been transferred to Khartoum for surgery interventions. One of the wounded is critical and being treated in intensive care unit.