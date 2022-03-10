Sudan: Death Toll in West Darfur Violence Rises to 16

9 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Seleia — The West Darfur Doctors Committee has adjusted the number of victims of bloody violence in Jebel Moon at the weekend to 16 dead and 16 wounded.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, two humanitarian workers were initially reported killed, seven others injured, and at least 10 missing in attacks on Saturday in Jebel Moon in West Darfur. The Jebel Moon Students Association said in a statement on Sunday, that groups of gunmen attacked the Jemeina neighbourhood in Seleia, which led to the killing of Yousef Yagoub, a graduate of El Nilein University, and Mohamed Adam Osman, a volunteer for various aid organisations.

The Doctors Committee said in its latest update on Tuesday that two of the injured have been transferred to Khartoum for surgery interventions. One of the wounded is critical and being treated in intensive care unit.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X