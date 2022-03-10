Sudan: 54 Injured As Sudan Forces Meet Mass Demos With Violence

A woman has "Just Fall" written on her arm, reflecting calls for president Omer Al Bashir and his government to resign in 2019.

Khartoum / Sudan — At least 54 civilians were injured after Sudanese security forces including troops from the army, police, and paramilitary Central Reserve Forces (Abu Teira), used tear gas, rubber bullets, stun grenades, and automatic weapons, against peaceful demonstrations in Khartoum yesterday.

Marches organised by the Khartoum Resistance Committees moved to the Republican Palace, while processions organised by women's organisations to coincide with International Women's Day, moved to El Sitteen Street in eastern Khartoum and the El Soug El Shaabi in western Khartoum.

Demonstrations expressing solidarity with women and political detainees, demanding a return to civilian government, were also held in more than 11 other Sudanese cities and towns.

The Socialist Doctors Association reported that 54 people with various injuries were admitted to El Jawda Hospital south of central Khartoum during yesterday's marches. The Association said in a field report that among the cases are three injuries in the eyes, others have injuries in the face, abdomen, and neck as a result of excessive violence, tear gas, rubber bullets, stun grenades, and live ammunition.

The Association also reported that the Military Hospital in Khartoum was stormed on Tuesday evening. A number of protesters being treated, and some of their companions, were detained from within the hospital after a stun grenade was thrown into the hospital compound. Protestors pointed out that security troops beat up demonstrators before they were detained.

Demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that troops from the army, police, and paramilitary Central Reserve Forces (Abu Teira) participated in violent repression and attack on peaceful demonstrators, however thousands of demonstrators were indeed able to penetrate security barriers and access to the El Gasr street leading to the Republican Palace despite tear gas and excessive violence.

Demonstrations in more than 11 other Sudanese cities and towns expressed solidarity with women, and political detainees, and demanded full civil governance: Wad Madani and El Managil in El Gezira, Rabak and Kosti in White Nile state, El Obeid in North Kordofan, Atbara in River Nile state, Port Sudan, Kassala, and Khasum El Girba in eastern Sudan, and Nyala and Zalingei in South Darfur, and a number of other places.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the Committee for the Defence of Those Affected by Arbitrary and Unlawful Detention reported the detention of dozens of activists on Mondayday evening in several areas in Khartoum after demonstrations took place to announce the Tuesday's women's marches.

