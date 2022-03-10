Kenya: Govt Waives Licence Fees for All Boda Boda Riders

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government has waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders.

Speaking during a forum with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, the CS stated that genuine operators will have to be registered afresh.

“We will have to do a fresh registration to ensure only genuine riders are left because if you are genuine, you will have all your documents including Identification Card, PIN, certificate of good conduct and the criminals will not get the license. This will be the easiest way of getting rid of these rogue

people,” Matiangi said.

“And for that reason, this morning the President has waived license fees. You will now get your license for free and there will be no excuses as to why you are not registered.”

He pointed out that the exercise will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

“In additional to that registration, we will also start vetting the riders afresh. There are those of you whose records are at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and so on. In this vetting we are asking you to give us information some of these ill-mannered operators, which we will treat with a

lot of confidentiality and ensure these rogue riders do not get the smart cards,” Matiangi said.

The CS also urged the riders to be members of a Sacco within the 60 days of the registration.

His ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru termed the sector as a very important sector which highly contributes to the growth of the country’s economy and called on the riders to work together with the government to ensure only genuine and well-behaved operators are in operation.

“We hope we will work with you closely to make sure we not only weed out these bad elements but that we now grow this sector so that in continues to expand. The time that we started around 2020 you were about 1.7 million riders but now you are 2.4 million riders so this sector is growing but if you allow these bad elements, it is going to mess up a sector that can transform this country in a

very big way,” said Mucheru.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai committed to support the sector but vowed that the crackdown will continue until the rogue ones are eradicated.

“We work together and support the operation to streamline the sector to ensure the bad elements are not with us anymore,” he said.

The move is part of the interventions the government is putting in place to regulate the boda boda sector which has come under sharp criticism following a viral video where a female motorist was sexually molested by rogue operators.

On Tuesday, during World International Women’s Day Celebrations at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a nationwide crackdown on the boda boda operators and warned against politicization of the directive pointing out that his administration will do whatever it takes and at all cost to protect women and girls from all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting from Nairobi and moving all across the country,” he said.

“There is no government that has supported the boda boda sector like we have but this is not a license to ride on pavements causing obstruction and most definitely it’s not a license for you to strip and remove dignity from our women,” said President Kenyatta.