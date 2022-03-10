Liberia: Ld$1m, New House Awards for Best Liberian Teachers

Liberian teachers who are dedicated to the teaching profession for several years now stand the chance to reap huge rewards come August 24, 2022, during the celebration of National Flag Day if the just launched Liberia National Educators' awards are anything to go by.

Accordingly, teachers and school administrators from the 15 counties will win separate awards with the Presidential National Best Teacher Awards for the year 2022 going for LD$1 million and a new home donated by Millennium Construction Inc. while the Education Minister's Best School Administrator (Principal) will win LD$ 300,000.00

In addition to the best teacher and best school administrator (principal) awards, the organizers explained that following the vetting of teachers in the 15 counties, the best teacher from each county will win a cash award of LD$100,000 while the best school administrator in each of the 15 counties will win a cash award of LD$75,000.00

Teachers and administrators from all schools operating in Liberia from kindergarten -twelve grade including public, private, faith and community based with permits from the Ministry of Education are qualified for the competition which runs from March 1-30 2022. Applications for the awards are available online and through hard copies, the organizers declared.

Stakeholders in the educational sector led by the Ministry of Education on March 7, 2022, formally launched the inaugural version of the Liberia National Educators Awards program (LINEAP) which according to them is intended to motivate mainly teachers to remain steadfast and committed to the teaching profession.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accordingly, an independent awards committee spearheaded by the Dean of Teachers' College at the University of Liberia Dr. Cecelia Cassell which includes Dr. Benjamin Y. Wehye President of the National Association of Liberian School Principals; Sis. Mary Lauren Browne of the Stella Maris Polytechnic; Dr. Charles Gbollie Focal Person of the LINEAP among others have been set up to vet candidates/applicants (teachers and school administrators).

Member of the vetting committee of the LINEAP acknowledged the sponsorship of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), the Liberia Institute for Promotion of Academic Excellent, the Millennium Construction Incorporated among others and revealed that a total of 32 awards will be given out this year; 15 for County Best Teachers, 15 for County Best School Principals, and one each for National Best Teacher and National Best Principal.

"The Ministry of Education and partners see this endeavor as a significant step in recognizing, appreciating and motivating teachers and administrators to remain devoted to the teaching profession" Deputy Education Minister for Administration Latim Da-thoug asserted.