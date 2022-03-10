Liberia: Cental Empowers CSOs, CBOs in Corruption Fight

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia or CENTAL, with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency or (SIDA), has held a one-day training workshop for members of the Joint Civil Society and Anti-corruption Initiative or JOCSAI in Monrovia.

The workshop held under the theme: "Fostering Strategic Partnership Against Corruption in Liberia" aimed at improving participants' knowledge about the manifestation of corruption, its impact and the fight against it.

It was also meant to train participants on basic approaches in Anti-corruption advocacy and to empower them with relevant information to play their independent roles in taking action against corruption at their levels.

Giving an overview of the training on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at a local hotel in Monrovia, administrator and field officer Torwon F. Gensee, said the training was also meant to build the capacity of Civil Society Organizations and Community Based Organizations to enable them to contribute to the fight against corruption across the country.

"Corruption fight isn't done singlehandedly, but require collective effort from every stakeholder, including youth groupings", Mr. Gensee adds.

One of the participants, who is also a student of Engineering at Stella Marie's University Boyerence J. Johnson, extols the organizers for the training exercise which she describes as impactful.

"The training workshop was impactful; the knowledge acquired was clear, including the presentations - those are things that we young people must involve ourselves with. We learned about how dangerous corruption is, and the way we as young people can help to minimize or curtail it", he says.

Meanwhile, CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen thanks both participants and facilitators for sharing knowledge, saying the training workshop is meant to strengthen you the CSOs and CBOs' capacity in the fight against corruption."

Mr. Miamen notes that change that people want in society has to be reflected in the lives of every citizen, adding "if you are a parent, it is good to lead by examples, at CENTAL we are committed to partnering with any organization to fight against corruption."

CENTAL is a Liberian NGO founded in May 2004. The organization works to fight corruption at all levels by building a culture of integrity among all people and institutions in the country, in order to improve responsible and accountable politics and reduce poverty.