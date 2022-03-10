Liberia: Senate Probes Census Delay

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has mandated the Committee on Autonomous Commission and Agency to launch an inquiry into the delay by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) to conduct the National Census and report within one week.

The plenary's decision came as a result of a communication from Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa. In his communication, Bartekwa complained that there has been a delay by LISGIS to conduct the census which was due this March.

He said the importance of census in the developmental process of every country cannot be over-emphasized, especially considering that Liberia is on the pathway to a critical period of presidential and legislative elections.

He argued that the time for a National Census cannot be decided without the knowledge of the Legislature.

"If there is any further postponement for the conduct of the census, it must obtain the blessing of the Legislature," said Bartekwa.

Meanwhile, since the last population Census in 2008, Liberia has never had any Census. The 2018 National Population and Housing Census was again delayed to be held in March 2022 due to COVID-19.

In line with Chapter Five, Article 39 of the 1986 Constitution, the Legislature shall cause a census of the Republic to be undertaken every ten years.