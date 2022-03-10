Liberia: Stop the Ridiculous Talk - Ex-Foreign Minister Cautions Government

Former Liberian Foreign Minister Amb. Olubanke King-Akerele has cautioned the Government of Liberia to "stop the ridiculous talk" and take concrete action to end drug trafficking across the country.

Speaking Tuesday, 8 March 2022 during the celebration of the International Women's Day organized by the Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC), Amb. King - Akerele claimed that there are big hands behind the sale and circulation of illicit drugs in the country.

"The uncontrollable circulation of drugs in the society is damaging our youthful population. They are our future generation. We should stop the ridiculous talk and concentrate on concrete action that will help us tackle this nightmare," said Amb. King - Akerele.

According to the Liberian diplomat and politician, it's time that the Government of Liberia and the entire citizenry stop the lip service and take concrete decisions that will mitigate the influx of illicit drugs in the country.

She explained that there have been many talks about this drugs issue, yet, nothing is done from the angle of the government and the public to tackle illicit drugs.

Madam King - Akerele added that this is about the future of Liberians, saying something needs to be done urgently to address the situation.

She raised alarm over the increase of narcotic drugs in the country and the role women are now playing in selling drugs to kids. Madam King-Akerele lamented that Liberians are gradually losing the future generation due to drugs.

"There are too many big hands and big people behind this drugs thing in this country," said Amb. King-Akerele.

Madam King-Akerele described the entire drug trafficking situation as troubling and bad, noting that women that are involved in the marketing of drugs to kids in the communities should be reported and arrested.

She urged women to report their fellow women who are selling drugs in the communities, warning that shielding them will do more harm to the future generation, evidenced by the growing population of disadvantaged youth known here as Zogoes.

King-Akerele further indicated that as women are contemplating on being fully represented and visible at the decision-making table, these are things that they should prioritize and make sure that there are stronger laws to prevent people from bringing in drugs in the country.

"Children are getting involved with this drug thing easily because mothers who should serve as guidance in the community are now selling it," she noted.

"This is really, really bad for our generation and disgraceful on the part of our women. Please, all of us here today, let us join this campaign to report women that are selling drugs in our community," she pleaded.