Libya: United Nations in Libya Statement On the International Women's Day

TRIPOLI, Libya, 09th March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, the world celebrates International Women's Day, under the theme of "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", focusing on the acts of courage and determination of women and girls around the world to challenge entrenched patterns of discrimination and inequality wherever they exist.

In 2021, we saw an increased participation of Libyan women in the context of preparations for national elections, 44% of new registered voters and 758 candidates for the parliamentary elections were women. For the first time in the history of the country, there were two women presidential candidates and a significant number of Libyan women joined political parties. These are vibrant and remarkable indicators that Libyan women are actively engaging in the political space. The United Nations in Libya shares the aspiration of women in Libya for their full inclusion, political participation, and equality.

The participation of Libyan women in decision-making positions and their inclusion in economic, political and social life remains low. The United Nations joins the Libyan women in calling for ensuring that their rights, including those stipulated in the Libyan Constitution, are translated into effective legislation that guarantees meaningful participation of women in the country's civic and political life.

Violence, intimidation, and arbitrary detention against women in general as well as human rights defenders, activists, journalists, and women politicians in Libya must cease. Almost three years have passed since the abduction of House of Representatives elected member Seham Sergewa, a transgression which had a chilling impact on the work of women activists in Libya. The United Nations reiterates the call for her immediate release and the disclosure of her whereabouts and continues to stress that silencing the voices of women in decision-making positions and human rights activists will not be tolerated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women International Organisations Libya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 5 on women's social, economic, and political empowerment, are an integral part of sustainable development. The United Nations highlights the need for women's full and equal participation and leadership in the sustainable and climate-sensitive management of Libya's natural resources. In line with this year's theme, we applaud the efforts of women in Libya at the forefront of action against climate change to create a sustainable future for all.

The United Nations in Libya reiterates its full commitment to work with all Libyans to advance the meaningful participation of women and their crucial role at all decision-making levels and the full integration of their perspectives in the three intra-Libyan dialogue tracks (political, security, and economic).

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UNSMIL.

The post United Nations in Libya statement on the International Women's Day appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)