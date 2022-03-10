Kenya: City Hall Signs Pact for Construction of Safe House for Sexual Violence Victims

Nairobi — All is set for the construction of Sh88 million safe house for survivors of sexual and gender based violence in Nairobi County, the first ever in the county.

This is after Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the City County, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), which will see the establishment of the safe house to be situated at Karura Ward in Westlands Constituency at the Mji wa Huruma, which also houses the elderly.

Of the Sh88 million budget, the County and NMS has set aside Sh20 million and donated land approximately 4,800 square metres.

NMS will also fund external works to the tune of Sh18 million while NGAAF Nairobi County will fund the same to the tune of Sh50 million.

The signing was witnessed by Rachel Shebesh, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender; and Esther Passaris, Nairobi Women Representative.

During the signing, Kananu affirmed her administration's resolve to accelerate efforts towards the fight and elimination of all forms of GBV in Nairobi County and ensure perpetrators are dealt with in accordance to the law.

"On November 1, 2021, I assented to the Sexual Gender Based Violence Bill and I promised Nairobi residents that I would support and champion the elimination of violence against women and girls," she said.

Kananu also pledged to establish at least one safe house in each of the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi, to guarantee the safety of victims while their cases are prosecuted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Governor said she would ensure budgetary allocation for the facilities as well as witness protection programmes.

"I know most of you are wondering how I will be able to achieve that within the short time remaining, but I want to tell you I am here to stay," she said.

On her part, Passaris said she was proud with the execution of plans to establish the first ever safe house which will be a safe haven for GBV survivors.

"It has been a tough journey but collaboration has made it possible," she said.

CAS Shebesh lauded women leadership in Nairobi, saying it was key in actualizing the vision.

"We are supposed to have at least a safe house in our 47 counties but we only have 13 across the country, you can all see what visionary women leadership can do," Shebesh said.

City Hall, NMS and NGAAF committed to ensuring that the construction, installation and furnishing of the safe house is completed within a reasonable timeframe before being handed over to Nairobi County which will be responsible for operations and management.

"The County will not charge any fees to the members of the public seeking refuge in the safe house," stated Kananu.

The motion to have the safe houses was sponsored by nominated MCA Wanjiru Kariuki.