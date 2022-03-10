Zimbabwe: All Set for Winter Wheat Season

A target of 75 000 hectares to produce 383 500 tonnes of wheat this winter with farmers under the CBZ Agro-yield expected to start receiving inputs mid-March.

A total of 7 000 hectares has been targeted by Government for barley production which will be wholly funded by the private sector; and no winter maize production is envisaged as all efforts are directed at ensuring sufficient wheat for the country.

There is adequate water to irrigate the targeted 75 000 and enough certified wheat seed, fertilisers and chemicals in stock. Zesa has also indicated that it will make arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of power for wheat irrigation

Speaking after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said wheat production will be funded by CBZ Agro-Yield, AFC Land Bank and private sector contribution and be part of Presidential Inputs Scheme for small scale farmers.

"CBZ Agro-Yield is targeting to contracting 36 500 hectares. At an estimated yield of 4,5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 164 250 tonnes.

"AFC Land Bank is targeting at contracting 10 000 hectares. At an estimated yield of 4,5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 45 000 tonnes and the private sector will contract 23 000 hectares for wheat. At an estimated yield of 6,5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 149 500 tonnes.

"The Presidential Input Scheme will target at contracting 5 500 hectares for wheat, compared to the 5 000 hectares targeted in the 2021 season," she said.

She said farmers could access tractors from the Belarus and John Deere facilities which are currently accessible to all winter wheat farmers, while individual farmers can buy the equipment through local banks.

"Cabinet has resolved that the preparations for an expanded winter wheat programme will be supported by timely Government guarantees and the facilitation of the private sector value chain financing. The Presidential Winter Wheat Programme will be funded wholly by Government to the tune of US$9 293 820," she said.

CBZ Agroyield manager, Mr Walter Chigodora said they were expecting to start distribution of inputs by mid-March who have paid back their loans.

"We are also going to look into the issue of the transport of inputs. As soon as inputs distribution is done we will start planning for the harvesting of the crop," he said.

Mr Chigodora also said CBZ's extension officers will be working hand in hand with Agritex officers to promote good agronomic practices among farmers.

Zesa northern region manager, Engineer Paulos Mazvazva said Zesa was working to ensure farmers have power during the winter cropping season.

"Winter is the peak for the demand for electricity. We are going to put farmers in clusters. We normally get a list from Agritex. We will run a loadshedding programme and will communicate with farmers so they know when power will be available or not," he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe urged farmers with irrigation facilities to grow wheat this season.

"We are urging farmers to start preparing for wheat. It is unfortunate we had a late summer crop and farmers will have to make use of dryers so they can plant within the window period.

"We are encouraging farmers to grow wheat so we can be self-sufficient. Ukraine and Russia have been the leading countries in exporting wheat and maize and this war may affect imports," he said.

Winter wheat in Zimbabwe is wholly irrigated with the production period spanning the months from May to October.

In 2021, wheat production was achieved on 66 436 hectares for the Presidential, NEAPS and Private Sector Scheme. Zimbabwe requires 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually.