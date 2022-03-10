Zimbabwe: Dhuku Festival to Celebrate Women

All is set for the "Dhuku" festival which begins today as part of the women's month celebrations.

The event, which is being held at Lusitania School with a celebration of Lusophone culture, will run under the theme,"Crown Me Woman", a theme which speaks to how women have been resilient in the face of disasters like Cyclone Idai and other challenges of climate change.

"The festival is a time to take stock, reflect and re-energise each other to face the challenges ahead," said festival chairperson, Tendai Makavani.

"Zimbabwe has a history of trade with Portuguese traders during 16th century Munhumutapa Empire. In more recent history, Zimbabwe's liberation war was waged from Mozambique which is a Portuguese speaking country. Many Portuguese speaking people have settled in Zimbabwe and it is no coincidence that Dhuku Fest is celebrating Portuguese language and culture during Women's Month."

Makavani said that there were a lot of activities lined up for the celebrations.

"This is only one of several activities planned during Dhuku Fest to celebrate women's achievements and resilience, particularly coming out of the devastating Covid-19 and the lockdown period," she said. "The festival is punctuated by music, discussions and performances."