Zimbabwe: Keeping Zimbabwe Women Employed During and After Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 has brought a lot of challenges for African women.

With the pandemic resulting in lockdowns, women felt the economic tremors as some lost their jobs as companies cut down on production.

Such challenges called for innovation and a passion to ensure women keep their jobs, in the hardest of times.

In Zimbabwe women joined the world to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD).

Those working in jobs once dominated by men also celebrated the day as they were also heroines in the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Nyaradzo Funeral services, women hearse drivers, undertakers, morticians those in management and chaplaincy played a huge role in ensuring those who died as a result of Covid-19 got decent send offs.

Each day the women showed up for work and carried their duties confidently. They did their part and many salute them to this day.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services Operations Manager, Justin Chidemo Muchazivepi said they currently have 17 female drivers undertakers four of whom are bus drivers.

"We also have five full time female morticians across our centres and the number is increasing," he said.

Mr Muchazivepi said Nyaradzo Funeral Services has opened job opportunities for women in areas which were male dominated in the past.

"This has proved in society that women are competent enough and can perform at the same level as male counterparts if not better.

"Diversity of leadership by promoting women to management and executive positions eg GM ... HR ... Company Secretary... etc," he said.

Mr Muchazivepi said women empowerment eliminates stigmitisation and provides mentorship to other women.

"It balances gender by enhancing both quality and quantity of human resources available for development. Empowering women is essential to the health and social development of families and communities and the country at large," he added.

He also said empowering women promotes shared responsibility on resources.

"There will be reduction on gender based violence because women have also become providers in the welfare of the family and playing bigger roles in society.

"Empowered women have better capacity to influence societal positive change," he explained.

He pointed out that Nyaradzo Funeral Services has increased the volume of applications for vacancies in all positions that may be available.

"This is because of equal opportunities created by the organisation. We do not have a function in our business that is a preserve for males only."

Mr Muchazivepi noted the importance of giving women freedom to make decisions, gain new skills and autonomy.

He also added the importance of offering trainings to sharpen skills, promote women to high and influential positions and cultivation of an environment where women can shine.

"Allow them to exercise their authority without hindrance," he said.