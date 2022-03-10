Zimbabwe: Chihuri Corruption Trial Postponed

10 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sharleen Mohammed and Lisa Nyanhongo

THE High Court has postponed the corruption case in which the State seeks to forfeit properties worth US$32 million owned by former police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri and his family.

The State believes the assets are party of the massive wealth Chihuri corruptly amassed when he was police boss.

Justice Pisirai Kwenda postponed the case to March 16, because he had a busy schedule.

The former commissioner-general is being accused of side-tracking US$32 million of public funds into family companies and buying properties during his 25-year tenure.

He is alleged to have sold five properties between 2017 and 2018 following his unceremonious departure.

The State is also seeking to freeze Chihuri's companies and the properties, which his family acquired during his prolonged reign pending the final outcome of possible criminal investigations and civil suits.

In the application counteracting Chihuri's bid to set aside two orders issued against him, the State argues that a check with the deeds office revealed the rushed disposal of assets by the Chihuri family.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also obtained a High Court order two years to encumber Chihuri and his family's various properties which were then simultaneously placed under the management of an asset management unit within the NPA.

This means the properties cannot be sold without the permission of the courts.

The anti-corruption drive was enhanced through the enactment into law of the unexplained wealth regulations.

The orders were enacted into law through the insertion of a new Chapter III-A into the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act of 2013, with the High Court now empowered to make orders designed to elicit explanations from persons who exhibit possession of great wealth without having apparent lawful means of obtaining it.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X