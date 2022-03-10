Rwandan Referees to Officiate CAF Confederations Tie

Four Rwandan referees will officiate the CAF Confederations Cup Group A game that will pit Tunisia outfit CS Sfaxien against Pyramids SC of Egypt on Sunday March 13 at the Stade Olympique de Rades.

Uwikunda Samuel will be the center referee and he will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mutuyimana Dieudonné, Hakizimana Louis, and Bwiriza Nanati respectively.

This is the second time in this year's CAF Confederations Cup that Uwikunda will be leading a group of Rwandan referees to officiate a game with the first one being RS Berkane's 5-3 win over US Gendarmerie on February 13.

Uwikunda is currently one of the best emerging young referees in East Africa having officiated in the 2021 Under 20 AFCON in Mauritania.