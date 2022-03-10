Egypt: Jerandi Meets in Cairo With CTBTO Executive Secretary

Tunis/Tunisia — On the sidelines of his participation in the ordinary session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi met on Wednesday with Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Committee of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Robert Floyd.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Tunisia and the said organisation, which is an international mechanism for the maintenance of international peace and security, said a statement.

The two officials welcomed the "excellent" level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of seismological monitoring, the same statement said.

On this occasion, the minister reaffirmed Tunisia's full support to the organisation in the achievement of its noble objectives, citing the preservation of peace and security throughout the world.