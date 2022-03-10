Tunisia: Foreign Minister Attends Consultative Meeting in Cairo On Repercussions of Ukraine War

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi took part, on Wednesday, in Cairo, in a consultative meeting on the repercussions of the war in Ukraine on the Arab region.

Chaired by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, in the presence of his Arab counterparts and the Arab League Secretary-General, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 157th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.

The meeting focused on developments in the Arab region in the light of the rapid global changes and the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, a statement of the Foreign Ministry reads. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need to reactivate joint Arab action to address the challenges facing Arab countries.

On this occasion, Jerandi stressed that "the divergence of Arab positions on issues raised at the regional and international levels does not serve the interests of Arab countries, as it affects their credibility with international partners, as well as with Arab public opinion.

In this connection, Jerandi called for unity and the need to show neutrality and stick to positions of principle based on respect for international legitimacy.