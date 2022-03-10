Tunisia: Jerandi Reaffirms Tunisia's Constant Support to Palestinian People

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, reaffirmed Tunisia's constant support to the brotherly Palestinian people in their struggle to protect their holy places and recover their legitimate rights. The minister condemned the repeated violations perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

During his participation, on Wednesday, in Cairo, in the third meeting of the Arab Inter-Ministerial Committee in charge of acting to put an end to the measures of the occupying forces in the city of Al-Quds, the minister recalled the efforts made by Tunisia throughout its mandate in the Security Council to defend the Palestinian cause and urge the international community to relaunch the peace process to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to the establishment of their State with East Al-Quds as its capital.

Convened at the initiative of Jordan, the meeting, which was attended by the foreign ministers of the Arab countries, members of the committee (Tunisia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria), as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League, is part of a campaign to support the just Palestinian cause in a context of pandemic and war in the world (Ukraine).

At this meeting, the Foreign Ministers took stock of the work of the committee since its second meeting in September 2021. In this regard, they reported on the measures launched at the international level to ensure the non-repetition of the Israeli aggression, to put an end to the hostilities and to preserve the historical and demographic status of the city of Al-Quds.

The ministers also seized the opportunity to call for urgent action to put in place a plan of action to save the Holy City of Al Quds and support the Palestinian people against attempts to Judaize the city.