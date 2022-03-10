Zimbabwe: Park Your Car If You Can't Afford Fuel - Government Says

10 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Energy and Power Development minister Zhemu Soda has said people who cannot afford expensive fuel should park their cars at home and use public transport or even walk to work.

Global oil prices have been soaring over the past two weeks, triggered mainly by Western countries' decision to block Russian oil after the Kremlin attacked neighbouring Ukraine.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) increased local prices twice in four days from US$1,42 per litre to US$1,52 and then US$1,67.

Soda told journalists Wednesday there will not be any letting to the price increases and as such, Zimbabweans will have to adjust to that reality.

He then said the prices will be reviewed upwards on a weekly basis or even less than that, warning motorists who cannot cope with the price hikes to leave their vehicles at home and use Zupco buses.

He said this should prevent wastage of the precious commodity.

"Yes, everyone is struggling with the prevailing situation but as government, we think it is important that the little that we have from the private suppliers' procurement be used sparingly," Soda said.

"This is a time to make critical decisions and not to be travelling unnecessarily. Where you can make use of Zupco buses that have been provided for by the government, let us park our vehicles for now and use public transport or walk. That is an encouragement," Soda said.

"Make use of the buses to and from work in the interim while we watch what is happening on the international arena," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X