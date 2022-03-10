Zimbabwe: Magulula New Znpc President

WITNESS Magulula was elected as the new Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee (ZNPC) president at an elective general assembly held recently at the National Sports Stadium.

Magulula, a veteran in para sport administration, was elected unopposed, replacing Michael Bulagango whose constitutional term of office at the helm of the organisation for the past decade came to an end.

ZNPC successfully held its elective congress which was attended by various stakeholders who included umbrella associations.

The elections ushered in a new executive committee that will run the affairs of Paralympic Sports in Zimbabwe for the next four years, from 2022 to 2026.

The elective congress saw Peter Mawindo, also a renowned para sports administrator, coming in as secretary-general in the new set-up.

In his acceptance speech, Magulula paid tribute to the outgoing president Bulagango and his entire team for sacrificing a lot in terms of time and resources to leave the organisation where it is today.

"I am very happy for the confidence you invested in me and I urge our incoming executive to work hard and leave a legacy after our mandated for four years.

"Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee is an athlete-based organisation and all our focus should be on the development and welfare of athletes.

ZNPC Board

President: Witness Magulula

Vice-president/Administration: Barbra Chiweshe

Secretary-general: Peter Mawindo

Treasurer: Abigail Chipatiso

Vice-president Technical: Alexandra Mkandla

Vice Secretary-general: Urndia Setukane Ngwenya

Athletes Representative: Margret Bangajena