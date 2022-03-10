Zimbabwe: Ex-Dynamos Player Awaits Fate

FORMER Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare, will next week know his fate when the court decides on whether to acquit or convict him on charges of sexually abusing a teenage boy at his Mufakose-based soccer academy after he allegedly lured him to his house with sweets.

Chirambadare will on March 18 know his fate when Harare regional magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda makes a judgment in his matter.

He is being charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The former soccer player, who is represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, was yesterday in court for his defence case after the court put him on stand to explain himself over the allegations.

In his defence case, Chirambadare told the court that the boy had left his soccer academy and was no longer in touch.

He also told the court that his soccer academy had shut its operations because of the Covid-19 lockdown and had no money to continue paying the youngsters.

Chirambadare told the court that he took his players at the academy as his children and would not know how they would be treated once they left his club.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that sometime in March last year, the teenage boy visited Chirambadare at his residence along Mukonono Road in Mufakose where he wanted to clean the house in return for sweets.

The boy used to visit Chirambadare's place in the company of his friend, but on this day he was alone, according to the State.

After the boy had cleaned the house, Chirambadare allegedly called him inside the house where he said he wanted to give him sweets. When the boy entered the house, Chirambadare allegedly grabbed him before sexually abusing him.

The former footballer allegedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the attack to anyone. It is alleged that Chirambadare also sexually abused the boy on several other occasions.

The matter came to light when the boy disclosed the matter to his uncle after he started developing some piles, which prompted his parents to take him for a medical examination, which later proved that he was being sexually violated.