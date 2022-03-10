Nigeria: Start Up Bill Will Drive Innovation, Grow Economy - Shina Peller

Hon. Shina Pella has praised the presidency and tech ecosystem for putting together a bill that will drive innovation, create jobs and grow the economy.

He said that "Startups are essential enablers of a healthy and sustainable economy are the strongest manifestation of entrepreneurship and innovation in national and regional economies."

Additionally, he said that "The Nigerian Startup Bill will fundamentally reset our economic trajectory. Supporting this bill will reflect our seriousness and commitment to productively engage our teeming youth through the tech ecosystem.

I look forward to a bipartisan support for the bill. "