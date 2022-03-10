Nigeria: Ex-President Obasanjo Lauds Gov Uzodimma On Developmental Strides in Imo

Nigeria's former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma on the laudable developmental strides that Imo State is witnessing under his administration.

The past President paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo State at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Imo State.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former President called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

Governor Hope Uzodimma on his part thanked the former President for his support and his political journey through the years. "Baba, as he is fondly called, remains a pan-Nigerian who has contributed greatly to the progress, development and unity of our nation."

"As he continues to enjoy the blessings of God with longevity, we will continue to tap from his wisdom in nation-building and economic growth," the Governor added.