Algeria: Jerandi, Algeria's Lamamra Review Bilateral Relations and Forthcoming Events

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi on Wednesday had a talk in Cairo (Egypt) with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, on the fringes of their participation in the 157th Ordinary Session of the Arab League Council at the level of Foreign Ministers, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The two ministers commended the positive impetus driving relations between the two sisterly countries and reviewed the main bilateral events.

They pointed out in this regard, the need to speed up the holding of the 22nd High Joint Commission, to materialise mutual willingness to further boost bilateral cooperation in accordance with the instructions of presidents Kais Saied and Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The talk offered the opportunity to discuss the latest developments on the regional and international planes, stressing keenness to carry on consultations and coordination between both countries on issues of mutual interest.

Besides, Jerandi and Lamamra reviewed the main issues on the agenda of the Arab League Council at the level of Foreign Ministers and the preparations for the 31st Arab League Summit, due next November in Algiers.