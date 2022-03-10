Tunisia: Covid-19 - One More Death Reported in Zaghouan

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Zaghouan/Tunisia — One more patient from El Fahs, Zaghouan, succumbed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, said the local health directorate. The number of deaths rose to 469.

Eleven more people tested positive after 37 samples were taken. This pushed the caseload to 12,831 infections, including 43 active cases.

Most of epidemiological indicators are showing stability. The incidence fell to 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period from February 23 to March 8, said Primary Healthcare Director Nabil Ouerfelli. The positivity rate dropped below 30%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X