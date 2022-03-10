Tunisia: Covid-19 - One More Death Reported in Zaghouan

Zaghouan/Tunisia — One more patient from El Fahs, Zaghouan, succumbed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, said the local health directorate. The number of deaths rose to 469.

Eleven more people tested positive after 37 samples were taken. This pushed the caseload to 12,831 infections, including 43 active cases.

Most of epidemiological indicators are showing stability. The incidence fell to 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period from February 23 to March 8, said Primary Healthcare Director Nabil Ouerfelli. The positivity rate dropped below 30%.