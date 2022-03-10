Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Records 24 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Monastir has recorded 24 more infections of coronavirus over the past 48 hours, taking the count to 57,677 in the region since the spread of the virus, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate on Wednesday.

Besides, 137 COVID patients recovered from the infection during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,638 in the region.

The incidence rate in the governorate has dropped over the past two weeks to 70 infection per 100,000, the same source said.