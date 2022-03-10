Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Records 24 More Infections

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Monastir has recorded 24 more infections of coronavirus over the past 48 hours, taking the count to 57,677 in the region since the spread of the virus, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate on Wednesday.

Besides, 137 COVID patients recovered from the infection during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,638 in the region.

The incidence rate in the governorate has dropped over the past two weeks to 70 infection per 100,000, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X