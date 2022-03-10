Tunisia: Access to Information Authority and Journalists for Human Rights Sign Partnership Agreement

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Access to Information Authority, on Wednesday, signed a partnership agreement with theJournalists for Human Rights (JHR) which is part of a societal project aiming at "upholding independent information in Arab countries and establishing mechanisms of accountability and reporting to put in place better governance".

The project Led by the Network and funded by the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF)aims to improve the working conditions of journalists, strengthen freedom of expression and the right of access to information, and build the capacity of journalists to access information for human rights reporting.

It also aims to improve journalists' knowledge of legal issues through interaction with political actors from civil society.

On the sidelines of the signing of the agreement at a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, chairperson of the Interim Access to Information Authority Adnen Lasoued said the role of the authority will be to contribute to instill in journalists the culture of access to information and encourage them to use the mechanisms provided for by the organic law governing access to information, including investigative journalism, proximity journalism and quality journalism.

He also pointed out that requests for access to information remained mainly related to factual events, such as requests for access to the Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 period and to the Ministries of the Interior and Economy, "whether before or after July 25."

For her part, Nozha Ben Mohamed, RJDH's office manager said the partnership agreement will enable the creation of a group of journalists specialised in access to information and research as part of their daily investigative or news work, adding that the project is planned for three years.

Mouna Mtibaâ, an expert with the Access to Information Authority said the right of access to information is at the heart of all rights and is the foundation of journalistic work.

This right was initially conceived for citizens but it mainly serves journalists and journalistic work.

