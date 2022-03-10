Tunisia: 'Russian-Ukranian War Will Affect Tunisian Tourism,' - Tourism Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — "It is obvious that the Russian-Ukrainian war will affect Tunisian tourism, but the Tourism Department will endeavour to overcome this crisis," Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine said on Wednesday in a statement to the media in Tunis, on the fringes of the National Forum on Domestic Tourism.

He indicated in this regard, that several flights to Tunisia will be cancelled due to the war and the number of Russian tourists will further drop in view of the rising travel costs.

"A monitoring unit has been set up within the Tourism department to oversee the repercussions of the war. This unit is in direct contact with all the tour operators in the Russian and Ukrainian markets, as well as those in Eastern and Central Europe," the minister added.

Belhassine pointed out the importance of the Russian market. In 2019, Tunisia had hosted over 630,000 Russian tourists and 30,000 Ukrainians'.

The goal this year is to preserve the same figures, while considering several factors related to the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country, the availability of air transport and the Russian-Ukrainian war, he specified.

In 2020 and 2021, the number of tourists fell due to the health crisis, the minister said, adding that only 90 thousand Russian tourists had visited Tunisia during this period.

"There are currently no scheduled tourist trips from Russia," he indicated, saying that the ministry is seeking to boost the flow of Russian tourists to Tunisia by scheduling direct trips between the two countries.