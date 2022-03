Tunis/Tunisia — Thirteen Tunisian nationals were evacuated on Tuesday from the city of Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, to Poltava, President of the Association of Tunisians in Ukraine Tarek Aloui told TAP on Wednesday.

The stranded nationals then headed to Poland. They will be flown to Tunisia subsequently.

Earlier, Aloui told TAP Tunisia had repatriated 75% of its nationals residing in Ukraine, including 700 students, in the wake of February 23 Russian invasion.