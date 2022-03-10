Tunisia: Kébili Plays Host to 2nd Edition of Fenix Rally," March 13-19

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kebili will play host to the 2nd edition of the Fenix Rally on March 13-19, with the participation of over 500 competitors of various European nationalities.

The success of the first edition has helped promote Tunisia as a privileged destination in the desert mechanical sports, head of the local tourism authority in Kebili Mohamed Saiem underlined Wednesday in a statement to TAP.

Several sporting events will be scheduled in the governorate of Kebili in 2022, including 10 international rallies, the official added.

