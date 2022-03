Gabes/Tunisia — Gabés logged one more COVID-19 death and 46 more infections from 198 tests, said the local health directorate.

The confirmed cases were mainly reported in Mareth (32) and Southern Gabés (10). This pushed the caseload to 28,718 infections, including 344 active cases.

The incidence reported by the governorate is at 86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the number of hospitalisations reached 17 presently.