South Africa: Your Last Shot At Getting a Pfizer Vaccine - Here's How SA's Roll-Out Is Changing Come July

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mia Malan and Laura Grant

Just under a third of South Africa's remaining Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer are set to expire by July. After that, any unused doses will have to be destroyed. Until then the health department is trying to increase uptake of the doses and donate spare shots.

By 6 March, South Africa had used up 58% of the 60-million Covid vaccines bought for its national roll-out.

There's been a drop in uptake of the shots since December and the health department is working with specialist teams to get remaining communities onboard.

12.6 million of South Africa's Pfizer vaccines are set to expire by July, after which all unused jabs have to be destroyed and more Pfizer jabs are unlikely to be bought.

South Africa has received all the 30 million Pfizer Covid jabs it has procured from the drug manufacturer and the last batch that was delivered -- a consignment of 4,831,560 shots that arrived between October and December 2021 -- expires at the end of July, health department data shows.

After that date, Pfizer jabs not used or redistributed to other countries will have to be destroyed and more doses are unlikely to be procured directly from the company.

"We'll see...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

