South Africa: Refusal to Condemn Russian Invasion Highlights SA's Yemen Hypocrisy

analysis

The South African government says all wars matter and deserve equal condemnation, but it doesn't mind profiting from them. It has long been obvious that South Africa has abandoned human rights as a guiding part of its foreign policy; the country's generally appalling voting record at the United Nations is testament to this. But the timing of its refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, coming precisely as it is reopening a flood of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has again brought the hypocrisy of the country's foreign policy into sharp relief.

Last week, on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, South Africa abstained in a vote on a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It came after weeks of walking back an initial condemnation of the invasion made by Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor.

Like many decisions made by our government, there has not been a single coherent rationale presented for its refusal...