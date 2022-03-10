South Africa: 'We Do Apologise Again,' Says Eskom As South Africans Grapple With Stage 4 Load Shedding - and a Warning of Stage 6

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Stage 4 load shedding was implemented on Wednesday morning to prevent Eskom's diesel and pump storage dam supplies from reaching 'critically low levels'. Should it run out of diesel and water supplies, South Africans could face Stage 6 blackouts, the power utility warned.

Due to further failures of generation units, Eskom announced - "regrettably, and with a great deal of disappointment" - that load shedding would intensify from Stage 2 to 4 on Wednesday. This was to preserve diesel and water supplies at the open cycle gas turbines and pump storage power stations in order to prevent higher stages of load shedding.

This week, South Africans saw the resurgence of power cuts when Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding on Monday, citing multiple generating unit failures.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom announced that Stage 4 would be implemented from 9am and continue until 5am on Friday. Thereafter, load shedding will be lowered to Stage 2 until 5am on Monday, 14 March.

"We do apologise again for the very difficult situation we are placing the people of South Africa in, and for the negative impact on the economy. However, in order to protect and ensure the integrity of the...

