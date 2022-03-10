Algeria: International Women's Day - President Tebboune Honors Elite of Algerian Women

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune honored Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, on the occasion of International Women's Day, an elite of Algerian women who have distinguished themselves each in her field.

The women who were honored are those who have made achievements in various fields of the scientific and professional life and still continue to assert themselves alongside men.

The winner of the Excellence Award for Arab Women, given by the Arab League, Fatma Zohra Zemmit, assistant professor at El Kettar Hospital and specialist in infectious diseases, was among the women honored by President Tebboune.

President of the Republic also honored Amina Rekkab, professor at Abou Bekr Belkaïd University of Tlemcen, who won the Arab League Prize for the best PhD thesis on judicial sciences as well as Houria Triki, lecturer-researcher at the Physics Department of Badji Mokhtar University in Annaba, who was considered by the American University of Stanford as one of the best scientists in the world.

For her part, Yamina Bouchikh, lecturer and researcher at Djilali Liabes University of Sidi Belabbes and at the National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRAA), was also honored for her researches in bacteriology.

Nadjet Ghalmi, director general of Diar Dzair e-commerce and innovation, was also honored during this ceremony. Her experience in digitization enabled her to create the first e-commerce platform with an on-line digital Islamic financing in Algeria, Africa and Arab world.

Journalist Faiza Haroun from the Algerian news agency APS was honored for her rich professional career in the field of information.