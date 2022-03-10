Algeria: Arab League Adopts President Tebboune's Decision to Hold Next Arab Summit On November 1

9 March 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs adopted Wednesday in Cairo (Egypt) the decision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune to hold the next Arab Summit on 1-2 November in Algiers, in parallel with the celebration of the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the Glorious War of Liberation, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad in a communiqué.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra "made a presentation on the main results of the consultations conducted directly by the President of the Republic with his Arab brothers, or through his special envoy," said the communiqué.

The FM highlighted the symbolic date chosen by President Tebboune for the holding of this Summit, being a unifying date that established the support and solidarity of Arab states and peoples with the glorious Algerian Liberation War.

"By adopting this decision to hold the Arab Summit on November 1, the Arab world is preparing for an important political event in the history of the Arab Nation to open new perspectives for joint Arab action so that the Arab Nation makes its voice heard, interacts and positively impacts the course of the regional and international scenes," said the source.

The Summit will also be "an opportunity to celebrate with the Algerian people and all Arab peoples the glories of this Nation, and focus their efforts to develop a forward-looking vision to achieve a comprehensive Arab development in all areas and enable the Arab region to reposition itself in the map of international relations."

