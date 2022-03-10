South Africa: ANC Politicians' Kids Showered With Favours, Gifts and Contracts Thanks to State Capture Cash

analysis

Homes. Cars. Money. These ANC children soaked up the trickle-down proceeds of corruption.

Don't touch politicians' kids. The Zondo Commission found this out when inquiry investigators subpoenaed the bank records of former president Jacob Zuma's children and an irate Zuma accused them of "crossing the line".

Former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane was similarly outraged by allegations made at the commission about her children, and suggested they were part of an orchestrated plot to demonise her offspring.

But now there is no doubt that some children of ANC leaders benefited from the proceeds of State Capture.

The three volumes of the State Capture report released so far have established that a number of these political scions were given favours, gifts and contracts as a result of their parents' proximity to power.

Others, though named at the commission, have yet to be mentioned in the reports.

Katleho Mokonyane, daughter of Nomvula Mokonyane

"There was extensive evidence of a wide range of benefits that were given to Ms Mokonyane and her family by Bosasa and its leadership," the third instalment of the State Capture report read.

It was Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi who drew the attention of the Zondo Commission to Katleho Mokonyane....