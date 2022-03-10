South Africa: New Business and Expense Management Drive Momentum Metropolitan's Spectacular Recovery

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 and subsequent market recovery were equally apparent in Momentum Metropolitan's interim results for the six months to December 2021.

Normalised headline earnings jumped 51% to R1.5-billion on the back of the value of new business, growing 20% from the prior period to R400-million. The recovery was driven by strong new business volumes and good expense management. The group also saw a 23% increase in the value of new business premiums to R37-billion.

Operating profit was down 12% to R785-million, which CEO Hillie Meyer said was largely attributable to net mortality losses of R378-million in the life insurance business.

Across all businesses, the claims experience from the Omicron wave was significantly less severe than the third wave.

Meyer says that for the second quarter of the 2022 financial year, the South African life insurance businesses paid R2.4-billion in gross mortality claims. Momentum Metropolitan saw net mortality losses of R51-million for that quarter alone.

"I'm especially pleased that we achieved double-digit growth for both new business value and volumes. Our teams delivered on what they could control, and we maintained a proactive external focus on advisers and clients," Meyer said.

