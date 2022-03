Tunis/Tunisia — Medenine governorate saw 46 more coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, local director of preventive health Zayd El Anz told TAP on Wednesday.

The caseload has therefore increased to 50,733, he added.

Sixteen of the new cases were recorded in Zarzis, 9 in South Medenine, 6 in Houmt Souk and 5 Midoun.

There are currently 10 patients admitted in public hospitals in the region, according to the same source.