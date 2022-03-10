Tunisia: State Budget - FTDES Calls for Horizontal Re-Deployment of Civil Servants

Tunis/Tunisia — Horizontal re-deployment of civil servants, the implementation of an action plan to train, re-train and upgrade the skills of staff and fosterting a culture of continuous training in line with the needs of the labour market are the main reform proposals put forward Wednesday by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights for the next four years.

These recommendations crowned a study conducted by the FTDES on the 2022 State Budget and public concern about resorting again to the International Monetary Fund.

This study, which was presented Wednesday in Tunis, recommends the establishment of a new governance system based on the respect of rights and duties, a contractual relationship between administrative authorities and economic and social actors and wide-scale digitisation.

The study also calls for increading the role of the Audit Court, separating the administration and politics and beefing up the strategic planning and anticipation capacities of the administration .

IMF guidelines do not meet Tunisians' expectations

Author of this study and FTDES steering committee member Abdeljelil Bedoui stressed the need to speed up the development of a national reform programme that responds to the real needs of the country and takes into consideration the social aspect.

"The IMF guidelines in relation to the wage bill, subsidisation and hiring in the civil service fail to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people in relation to development and social justice," he said.

The main concern of the IMF is to improve macro-financial balances and repay external debts and foreign loans by cutting expenditures without thinking about developing public resources, he further said.

Bedoui said, in this vein, the FTDES is not opposed to resorting to the IMF if the need arises but there is need before to mobilise domestic resources to fuel the budget.

Tunisia could resort after that to the IMF or any other foreign lender to ask for less resources under less excessive conditions.