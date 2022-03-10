Tunisian Universities to Take Part in Student Fair in Gabon

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian public and private academic institutions will take part in the international student fair in Libreville, Gabon, which will be held from March 17 to 19 on the initiative of the "Centre Pédagogique et Linguistique ShopUniversities."

The fair, co-organised by CONECT International, aims to promote Tunisian higher education institutions and encourage Gabonese students to study in Tunisia.

Over 27,000 baccalaureate candidates are expected at this fair, which will be an opportunity to promote Tunisia as a destination for public and private higher education, according to a CONECT statement.

A platform of exchange will be dedicated to the participating higher education institutions to publicise available opportunities.

