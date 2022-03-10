Tunisia: International Events Require Arab Countries to Unify Their Efforts and Visions - Jerandi

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi assured on Wednesday, during a meeting in Cairo with his Bahraini counterpart Abdellatif Al-Zayani, that developments on the international scene require Arab countries to unify their efforts and visions to face a situation of growing international polarisation.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to consolidate them in the economic and investment fields.

They discussed the preparations for the upcoming bilateral meetings which, according to a statement of the Foreign Affairs Department, constitute an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Jerandi's participation in the 157th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, which meets on March 9, 2022.

