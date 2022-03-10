South Africa: Acting FS Health Head Still At Work Despite Fraud, Corruption, Forgery and Money Laundering Charges

analysis

It's business as usual at the Free State Department of Health, with the acting head Godfrey Mahlatsi back at work after being released on R5,000 bail on 11 February. Mahlatsi and other officials are facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery and money laundering. The alleged crimes cost the department R8.7-million.

The acting head of the Free State health department, Godfrey Mahlatsi, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court after handing himself over to police following the issuing of a warrant for his arrest in the first week of February.

The charges relate to fraud and corruption that allegedly took place in the health department from 2011 to 2015, Hawks spokesperson in the province, Christopher Singo, told Spotlight. Mahlatsi was the department's accounting officer from 2014 to 2018 when it was under provincial treasury administration.

He was appointed acting HoD in May 2021 (Spotlight interviewed him at the time).

Mahlatsi, former HoD David Motau -- who has been suspended from his new position of registrar at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) -- and 10 other officials in the department are facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery and money laundering that led to an R8.7-million loss to the department.

