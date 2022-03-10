Tunisia: Tunisair Express to Launch New Flight to Algeria's Constantine From March 12

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisair Express will launch a new flight from Tunis-Carthage airport to Constantine Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport in Algeria from March 12.

The flight will be initially operated once a week on Saturdays, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The launch of this flight will help increase exchanges between the two countries and promote tourism.

It will be added to the network of Tunisair Express, which currently serves Malta, Palermo, Naples and Rome from Tunis, as well as Tripoli from Sfax and soon from Djerba, the same source said.