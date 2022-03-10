Tunisia: Tunisair Express to Launch New Flight to Algeria's Constantine From March 12

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisair Express will launch a new flight from Tunis-Carthage airport to Constantine Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport in Algeria from March 12.

The flight will be initially operated once a week on Saturdays, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The launch of this flight will help increase exchanges between the two countries and promote tourism.

It will be added to the network of Tunisair Express, which currently serves Malta, Palermo, Naples and Rome from Tunis, as well as Tripoli from Sfax and soon from Djerba, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X