Tunisia: Coronavirus - 29 More Infection Cases in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — 29 new cases of Coronavirus infection have been detected in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours, bringing to 39,431 the number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The new positive cases were all recorded in the delegations of Mezzouna (9 cases), Menzel Bouzaine (5 cases), Sidi Bouzid-Ouest (3 cases), Ouled Haffouz (4 cases) and Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (8 cases), according to the latest data provided by the Regional Health Directorate in Sidi Bouzid.

During the same period, 105 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 38,644 since the outbreak of the virus.