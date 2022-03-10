Tunisia: Coronavirus - 29 More Infection Cases in Sidi Bouzid

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 29 new cases of Coronavirus infection have been detected in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours, bringing to 39,431 the number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The new positive cases were all recorded in the delegations of Mezzouna (9 cases), Menzel Bouzaine (5 cases), Sidi Bouzid-Ouest (3 cases), Ouled Haffouz (4 cases) and Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (8 cases), according to the latest data provided by the Regional Health Directorate in Sidi Bouzid.

During the same period, 105 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 38,644 since the outbreak of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X