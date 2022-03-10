Tunisia: APII Awarded ISO 9001 Certification for Quality of Its Services

9 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) was awarded on Wednesday the ISO 9001: 2005 certification for the quality of its services in all its regional offices spread over the 24 governorates of the country.

Granted by the National Institute of Standardisation and Intellectual Property (INNORPI), the ISO 9001 standard defines the criteria applicable to a quality management system.

Obtaining this certification is part of the agency's plan to develop its services and to monitor quality standards in its activities.

At a ceremony held on the awarding of this certification, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Gonji said the APII has played a major role in boosting investment in the industrial and services sector through supporting companies.

