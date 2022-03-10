South Africa: Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival to Unite Arts, Dialogue and Civil Society Organisations

analysis

A quarter of a century after the approval of the Constitution of South Africa by the Constitutional Court, it is important to consider not only the progress the country has made, but also the efforts that are still required to realise a socially just society. In many areas -- health, the environment, the economy -- communities are still plagued by inequality, both locally and abroad.

In the spirit of celebrating gains while confronting injustice, Constitution Hill will be hosting its fourth annual Human Rights Festival between 19 and 21 March. The event, which is free to the public, is intended to bring together non-government and social justice organisations, think tanks and artists on issues relating to human rights.

