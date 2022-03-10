South Africa: Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival to Unite Arts, Dialogue and Civil Society Organisations

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival will take place between 19 and 21 March, bringing together a variety of non-government and social justice organisations for three days of discourse, art and music. The event celebrates the progress South Africa has made in terms of human rights, while reminding the public that there is still much to be done to bring about true equality.

A quarter of a century after the approval of the Constitution of South Africa by the Constitutional Court, it is important to consider not only the progress the country has made, but also the efforts that are still required to realise a socially just society. In many areas -- health, the environment, the economy -- communities are still plagued by inequality, both locally and abroad.

In the spirit of celebrating gains while confronting injustice, Constitution Hill will be hosting its fourth annual Human Rights Festival between 19 and 21 March. The event, which is free to the public, is intended to bring together non-government and social justice organisations, think tanks and artists on issues relating to human rights.

The site of the festival, Constitution Hill, is a former prison and military fort at which many men and...

