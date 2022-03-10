South Africa: We Are More Alike Than Different - Anti-Xenophobia Exhibition Reframes Perception of Foreigners

analysis

With Operation Dudula gaining traction in Gauteng, xenophobia and violence are once again growing against foreigners, who are often targeted because of the perception that they are 'stealing' local jobs. A new exhibition aims to change that perception.

Distance is an exhibition born out of frustration with the current handling of xenophobia in South Africa. What does the government's "Stop Xenophobia" messaging achieve? Do people stop killing and discriminating because they are told not to?

An exhibition cannot eliminate the material conditions that result in fear over "job theft", but perhaps it can influence the perceptions that turn that into violence.

Xenophobic hatred is often directed at other black people. Other poor people. Other Africans. What makes fellow Africans the target? Are they not the same people who deliver our goods? Who do our hair? Who make our clothes? People whose music we love? Who employ our family members? So that irony is put on show. To present that so-called "foreigners" give much more than they take. That they create businesses, teach skills, entertain, provide goods and services and so much more.

But is a person's value found only in what they give to the economy? No. There are stories...