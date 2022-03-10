Zimbabwe: Report Blames Zanu-PF For Harassing CCC Members

In its long term election observation report, ZESN said there have been, in some instances, reports where the environment seemed calm, some members of the opposition seemed afraid to publicly put on their party regalia.

"In Wedza South, Gwanda South and Chivi Central constituencies people, especially members of the opposition parties, were generally afraid of wearing their party regalia fearing victimisation or being barred from accessing public goods and services," the report alleges.

"In Marondera Central, it was reported that one person had been attacked by suspected Zanu PF youth for wearing a yellow T-shirt, whilst in Muzarabani North, Zanu PF chairperson for Takaitanga district allegedly threatened some people for wearing anything yellow, the report further states.

ZESN further reported that politically motivated violence has been on the rise as the by-elections get closer.

"The worst-case that was reported was the altercation between suspected ruling party supporters and those of the CCC party which resulted in the death of one person at a CCC rally in Kwekwe," the report reads.

Reports of electoral violations that were captured include election-related violence, disruption of political gatherings or meetings and prevention of political parties from campaigning.

"Zanu PF, CCC, MDC-Alliance, ZAPU and Mthwakazi Republic party campaign teams were spotted conducting political campaigns during the reporting period. Methods used by political parties to the campaign include door-to-door visits, physical meetings, posters, social media and mobile roadshows and the use of public address systems such as hailers," the report says.