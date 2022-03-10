Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Support for Settling Russian-Ukrainian Crisis

9 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Egypt's support for all diplomatic efforts to clinch a settlement for the Russian-Ukrainian crisis to avoid more deterioration in the situation and maintain international security and stability.

He accentuated Egypt's preparedness to support this drive through strenuous efforts at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

This came during a phone call between President Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Sisi underlined that Egypt is closely following up the latest developments on the ground, noting that Egypt is giving a top priority to ensuring the safety of Egyptians in Ukraine.

He voiced appreciation to the Russian side for facilitating Egyptians' exit.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said talks between Sisi and Putin tackled the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The talks also reviewed means of enhancing strategic cooperation through ongoing joint development ventures.

The two leaders stressed the depth of the historical ties between the two countries in various fields as well as friendship binding them at official and popular levels.

